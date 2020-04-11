MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

