MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (MFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 15th

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

