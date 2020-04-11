Metadium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115,466.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Hotbit. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $115,466.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 354.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.