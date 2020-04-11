Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 224,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,951. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -687.50%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.