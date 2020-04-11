Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 225,033 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

