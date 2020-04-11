Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $213.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $236.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

NYSE MCD traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.70. 4,900,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

