MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 785,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

