Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

PSTI traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,418,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

