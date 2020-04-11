Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Maxcom Telecomunic shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

