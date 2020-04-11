Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $253,659.74

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $253,659.74 and $58,254.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

