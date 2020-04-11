MasTec’s (MTZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 1,562,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.