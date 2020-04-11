Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masco’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The uptrend is likely to continue, given better-than-expected earnings in fourth-quarter 2019 and strong 2020 view. Strong repair and remodel industry, inorganic efforts, cost-saving initiatives, along with strong housing fundamentals are gaining traction. However, its business has been suffering from lower volume, unfavorable mix and softness in certain markets served. During fourth-quarter 2019, adjusted gross and operating margins contracted 40 bps and 150 bps, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA also declined 7.1% year over year. Also, estimates for 2020 have been trending downward over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings growth potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 3,166,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 979,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 139.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 691,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 402,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

