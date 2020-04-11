MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised MarketAxess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.86.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $403.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.10. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $256.61 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

