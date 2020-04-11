Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 171.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 970,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,170. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

