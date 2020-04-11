Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Shares of Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.95 and traded as low as $23.90. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

