Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $27.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,256 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $64,943,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $13,237,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.