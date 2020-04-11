Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Loop Industries an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 462,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOOP stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $7.50. 53,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

