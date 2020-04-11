Loop Capital Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $723.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,288,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

