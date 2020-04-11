Loop Capital Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.53.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $723.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,288,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
