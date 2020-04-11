Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech continues to benefit from solid demand for gaming, video collaboration and PC peripheral products. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom, Microsoft and Google as well as Alibaba in China are major positives. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker, Audio & Wearables, and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, tepid sales in the Asia Pacific due to local issues in Hong Kong and continued slowdown in China sales are near-term headwinds.”

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 175,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,820. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at $33,548,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $188,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,009,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Logitech International by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,502,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Logitech International by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 712,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 446,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.