Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,722,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,456,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,600 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 876,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 898,838 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,858,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,669,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 219,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

