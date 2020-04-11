Litecred Achieves Market Cap of $6,191.39 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Litecred has a total market cap of $6,191.39 and $3.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecred has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.01088646 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00278086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00059395 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

