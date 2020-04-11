Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNN. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. 82,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

