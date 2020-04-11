Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Sells C$58,266.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.37, for a total transaction of C$58,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,981,510.

On Monday, April 6th, Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.87, for a total transaction of C$92,595.00.

Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 6.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNR. CIBC decreased their target price on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

