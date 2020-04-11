Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.68. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 896,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

