Life Storage Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Life Storage stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

