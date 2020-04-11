Liberum Capital Trims Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Target Price to GBX 935

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 945 ($12.43) to GBX 935 ($12.30) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFX stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 991.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. Alpha FX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 490 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,370 ($18.02). The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million and a P/E ratio of 27.34.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.