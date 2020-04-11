Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paypoint (LON:PAY)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paypoint (LON:PAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032.80 ($13.59).

Get Paypoint alerts:

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 679.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 892.97. The firm has a market cap of $396.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 389 ($5.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £48,200 ($63,404.37). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.87), for a total value of £16,671.48 ($21,930.39).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.