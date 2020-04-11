Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.05 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley acquired 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,886.83 ($5,112.90). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £349,020 ($459,116.02). Insiders have bought 497,908 shares of company stock valued at $79,776,611 over the last quarter.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

