Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 215,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares in the company, valued at $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

