Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Liberty Global stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,144. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
