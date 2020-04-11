Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,144. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

