Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €8.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.09 ($9.41).

LEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of LEO stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) on Monday, reaching €6.05 ($7.03). The stock had a trading volume of 567,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Leoni has a 1 year low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €21.70 ($25.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.24.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

