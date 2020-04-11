Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.55.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lennox International by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $13,194,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.30. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.45. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.