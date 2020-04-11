Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 23rd

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

