Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.50 ($62.21).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXS. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of LXS traded up €2.21 ($2.57) during trading on Monday, reaching €41.85 ($48.66). 486,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

