K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.74 ($9.00).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

ETR SDF traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting €5.81 ($6.75). The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. K&S has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a one year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.87.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

