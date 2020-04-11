Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

KHC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 11,111,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,195,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

