Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

PHG stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after buying an additional 975,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 337,289 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

