Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.
PHG stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after buying an additional 975,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 337,289 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
