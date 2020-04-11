KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLXE stock remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.18.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

