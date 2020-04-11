Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $19.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:KRG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 878,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,671. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.00, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

