Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $20.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.18.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,669,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 808,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $99,155,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.