Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $71.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRC. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

