KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Nomura

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,269,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,380,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

