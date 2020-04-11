KeyCorp Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $29.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NYSE:IP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.17. 4,155,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

