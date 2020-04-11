Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. Kerr Mines shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 105,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.49, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Kerr Mines Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.