Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.57 ($42.53).

EPA:SGO opened at €25.98 ($30.21) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

