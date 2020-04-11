Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.11 ($39.67).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €25.67 ($29.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.