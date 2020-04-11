Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Cut to $166.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $177.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.53.

NYSE:KSU traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.60. 2,242,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,564. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

