Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Cut to $166.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $177.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.53.
NYSE:KSU traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.60. 2,242,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,564. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.49.
In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
