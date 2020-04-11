JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ferguson (LON:FERG) Target Price to GBX 5,500

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Citigroup cut Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oddo Securities dropped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,058.71 ($79.70).

FERG opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.72) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,814.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,533.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

