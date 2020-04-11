JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Neutral

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,547. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,715,000 after buying an additional 120,442 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

