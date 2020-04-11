JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 43 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.17.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.